John F. Carey Sells 4,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $160,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $30,847.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.