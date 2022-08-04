John F. Carey Sells 4,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $160,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $30,847.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.63.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Articles
