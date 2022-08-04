Capital Southwest’s (CSWC) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

CSWC stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

