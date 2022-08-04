Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $16.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $57,229. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

