Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of CDLX opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $99.47.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 50.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John V. Balen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $46,260. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,621,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

