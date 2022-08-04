Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXLA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.