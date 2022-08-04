Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $958.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 216,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

