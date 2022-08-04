Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.90) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($79.38) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($91.75) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €43.67 ($45.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.13. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($84.35).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

