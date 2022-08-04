Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SW has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.13.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$39.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.74. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of C$17.17 and a one year high of C$39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 1.5720298 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total value of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

