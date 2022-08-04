Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

