Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

