Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,541 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after buying an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

