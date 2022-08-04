Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.23.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.