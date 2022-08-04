BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 472 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.78) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.58) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 180 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £36.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.16. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.41).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

