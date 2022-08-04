Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.