Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to Buy by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 306,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 254,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

