Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research to $177.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an average rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.21.

AAPL stock opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 358,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 289,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,824,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,206,533,000 after purchasing an additional 389,127 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 502,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.6% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,261,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,652,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,394 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

