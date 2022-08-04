Laura Miele Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $430,435.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

