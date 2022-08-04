Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 226,024 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1,024.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Autoliv worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

