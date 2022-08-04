Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ferguson worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($232.81) to £145 ($177.67) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($171.55) to £114 ($139.69) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.48.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.