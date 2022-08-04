Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 79,815 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of F5 worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 stock opened at $171.64 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.88.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.36.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,636.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,827 shares of company stock valued at $796,765. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

