Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 909,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Lantheus worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $9,534,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $6,329,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 332.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,950.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,950.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

