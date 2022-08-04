Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 294,632 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1,578.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294,632 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Sonoco Products worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $3,070,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.