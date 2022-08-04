Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $190.92 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.47.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

