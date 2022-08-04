Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $14.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Harmonic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 273,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 108,544 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

