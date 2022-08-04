Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.