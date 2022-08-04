Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $333.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

