Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $561,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 37,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 408,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $113.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.03.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
