4,800 Shares in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Haynes International Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.