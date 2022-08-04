4,800 Shares in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $49.76.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Haynes International Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haynes International (HAYN)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.