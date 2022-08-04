California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Olin worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Olin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Olin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,648.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,064,019. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

