Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,033,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,211.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 388,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 359,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.54 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.