Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,800 GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

