Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.