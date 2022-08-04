Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

