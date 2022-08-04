California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Lumentum worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

