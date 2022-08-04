Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 90 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

NYSE AMP opened at $270.06 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

