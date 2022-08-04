The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,109,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

