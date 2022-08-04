Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 786,577 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of Steelcase worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 154.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 680,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 65.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 155,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SCS opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.20%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

