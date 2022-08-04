Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.53% of Deluxe worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Deluxe by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Deluxe Stock Up 2.1 %

DLX stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Deluxe Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

