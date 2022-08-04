Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCSA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

