AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.20) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.90) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EPA CS opened at €23.43 ($24.15) on Wednesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($22.81) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($28.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.57.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

