Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.68) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.37) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.71) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.89) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.51) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.58) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.58 ($2.66) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.22 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

