Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.88. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price objective on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 960,394 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,389,000.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares in the company, valued at $183,429,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jack Roddy purchased 6,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 960,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,137,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,493,600 shares of company stock worth $20,897,109 in the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $45,065,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,377 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 494.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,069,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,340 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

