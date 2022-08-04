Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Christian Magloth Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,359.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,312.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

