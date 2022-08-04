Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Expands By 16.7%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSAG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 233.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 260,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.