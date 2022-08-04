The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Chairman William A. Furman Sells 119,805 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GBX opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $982.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after buying an additional 441,776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 91,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

