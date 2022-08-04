Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich Sells 39,463 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

AAWW stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

