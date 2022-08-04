Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €99.00 ($102.06) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Krones Stock Up 2.1 %

ETR KRN opened at €88.25 ($90.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.73. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($102.68). The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

