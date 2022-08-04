Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Given a C$0.64 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price target on Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Doubleview Gold Price Performance
CVE:DBG opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. Doubleview Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$1.16.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.