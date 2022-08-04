Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Given a C$0.64 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price target on Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:DBG opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. Doubleview Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$1.16.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

