Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Update

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

PASG stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PASG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

