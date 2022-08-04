Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.76) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.96) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.65 ($7.89) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CBK opened at €6.91 ($7.12) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.12 and a 200-day moving average of €7.16.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.